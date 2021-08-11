Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

