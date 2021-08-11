Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

