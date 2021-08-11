Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Trimmed by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. 225,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

