Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 3.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.72. 313,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,707. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $118.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.