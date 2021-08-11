Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,265,707 shares.The stock last traded at $122.43 and had previously closed at $118.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

