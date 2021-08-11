NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,297 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

