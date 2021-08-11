Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.17 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

