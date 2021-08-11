Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 1,540,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

