Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.