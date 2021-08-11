Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 38,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,411 shares.The stock last traded at $63.96 and had previously closed at $64.03.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

