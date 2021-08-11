Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$91.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.08.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$47.72 and a 12 month high of C$80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The firm has a market cap of C$45.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

