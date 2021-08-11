Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.89

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 6586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.