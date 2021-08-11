Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 227,985 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 236.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Express worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $418.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

