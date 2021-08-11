Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $799.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

