Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Waitr worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRH. Benchmark reduced their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of WTRH opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.