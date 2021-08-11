Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NVE worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

