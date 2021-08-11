Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCBG opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

