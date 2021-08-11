Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ChromaDex worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

