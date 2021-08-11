Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.