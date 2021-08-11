Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Resonant worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RESN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

