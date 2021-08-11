Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,710 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Stereotaxis worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.92 million, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

