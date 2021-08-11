Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SMBC opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.