Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Penn Virginia worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

