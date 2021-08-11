Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

