Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,669 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TACO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

