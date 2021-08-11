Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

