Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

