Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,797 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

