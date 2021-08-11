Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. 7,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

