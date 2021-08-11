Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to C$155.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 7,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.