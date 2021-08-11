NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

