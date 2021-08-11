NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.00. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.