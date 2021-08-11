NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $98.32, but opened at $101.73. NV5 Global shares last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NV5 Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.00.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

