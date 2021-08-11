NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $496.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.94.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

