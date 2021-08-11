Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.63. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 59,946 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

