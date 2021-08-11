Nyzo Trading Down 7.5% This Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $111,308.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.53 or 0.99838323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.00841787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

