NZS Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,000. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 183.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,697 shares of company stock worth $19,494,340. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.07. 237,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

