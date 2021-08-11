NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,769 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $707.82. 9,741,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The firm has a market cap of $700.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $653.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.