NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 333,001 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,006,000. SailPoint Technologies makes up about 1.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.36% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 89,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 1,315,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

