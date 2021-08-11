NZS Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 988.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.08. 258,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,955. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

