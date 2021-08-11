NZS Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.95. 3,824,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,793,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

