NZS Capital LLC Buys Shares of 48,838 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

