NZS Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,314 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,723 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. 4,898,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,154. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 623.91 and a beta of 1.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

