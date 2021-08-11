NZS Capital LLC Invests $11.12 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $194.37. The company had a trading volume of 250,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,102. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.