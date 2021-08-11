NZS Capital LLC Invests $35.99 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,988,000. Workday accounts for approximately 3.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Workday at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Workday by 37.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.37. 825,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.63 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

