NZS Capital LLC Invests $36.71 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,000. T-Mobile US makes up 3.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.