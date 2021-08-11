NZS Capital LLC Makes New $10.22 Million Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,624. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

