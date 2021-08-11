NZS Capital LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Constellium by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CSTM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 862,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,230. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.