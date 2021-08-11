NZS Capital LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.81. 2,618,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

