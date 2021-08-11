NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 471,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,000. Amphenol accounts for 3.0% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,916. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

